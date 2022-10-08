Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Stake Trimmed by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $34.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 21.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

