CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,826,000 after buying an additional 893,602 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in CBRE Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 75,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 23,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

