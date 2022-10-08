CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $53,224,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $109.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.59. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.97 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

