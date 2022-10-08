CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 899 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of CSX opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

