CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $423,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE ABB opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

