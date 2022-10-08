Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 369,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 104,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 14,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $252,463.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,159.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $600,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 14,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $252,463.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.81 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.64. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 107.10% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $256.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.