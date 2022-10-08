CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $417,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.