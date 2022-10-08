iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Community Bank N.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.