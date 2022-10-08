Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,479 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.9 %

APD stock opened at $231.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.