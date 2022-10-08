Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2,068.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.96 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.