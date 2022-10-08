Community Bank N.A. Buys 2,638 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $30.75 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

