Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Position Raised by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Baxter International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BAX opened at $55.62 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

About Baxter International



Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

