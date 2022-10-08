iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Decreased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

