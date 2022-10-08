SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after buying an additional 1,445,051 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after purchasing an additional 786,243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $42.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

