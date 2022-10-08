Community Bank N.A. Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.37. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

