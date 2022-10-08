Community Bank N.A. Sells 950 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.03 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

