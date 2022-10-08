Community Bank N.A. Sells 132 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $168.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

