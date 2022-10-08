SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

