BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in BorgWarner by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 280,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 71,363 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE BWA opened at $33.60 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

