Community Bank N.A. Purchases 659 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

