Community Bank N.A. Has $494,000 Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $287,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $49.38 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63.

