Community Bank N.A. Has $494,000 Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $287,000.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GSY opened at $49.38 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.