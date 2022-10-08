Head-To-Head Comparison: Baltic International USA (BISA) versus Its Peers

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) is one of 714 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Baltic International USA to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% Baltic International USA Competitors 10.04% -62.24% 1.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baltic International USA and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A -$30,000.00 -4.37 Baltic International USA Competitors $1.60 billion -$179.31 million 25.55

Analyst Recommendations

Baltic International USA’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Baltic International USA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Baltic International USA Competitors 112 589 913 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 83.83%. Given Baltic International USA’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baltic International USA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Baltic International USA has a beta of 30.51, meaning that its share price is 2,951% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA’s competitors have a beta of 0.07, meaning that their average share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baltic International USA competitors beat Baltic International USA on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Baltic International USA Company Profile

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

