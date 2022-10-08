Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

