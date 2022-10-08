Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,545,562. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.90 and a beta of 0.54. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

