Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,374 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $234.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $232.73 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

