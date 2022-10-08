Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $7,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 176,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.80. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

