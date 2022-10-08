Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,397,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,157,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,189,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 63,027 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.24 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

