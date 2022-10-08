Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 122 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

NYSE COP opened at $118.51 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.