Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Singular Genomics Systems were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMIC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

OMIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of OMIC opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

