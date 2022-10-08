Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.