Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $46.52 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68.

