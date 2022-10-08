Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

