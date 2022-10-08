Trustcore Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALTL stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98.

