Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 419 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 249.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $124,529,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,112.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 589,563 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $29,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,779,000 after purchasing an additional 344,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,709.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 273,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 270,433 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $67.62 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

