Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.70. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $106.97.

