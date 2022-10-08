Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 27,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

HIG stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

