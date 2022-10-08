Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $281,919,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,668,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GLW opened at $30.46 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

