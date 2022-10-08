579 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.

