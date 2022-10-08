CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 2,705 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after buying an additional 281,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

