CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,272 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,734,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $219.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.01 and its 200-day moving average is $254.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

