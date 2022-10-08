CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average is $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.