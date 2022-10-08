CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $199.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

