OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 79.0% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 230,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 101,811 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 4.9 %

GDX stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

