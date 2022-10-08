OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.68 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

