OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 5,488 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

CTSH opened at $58.49 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $57.42 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

