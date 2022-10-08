OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $985,000 in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 175,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

AXSM opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.82. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

