OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.7% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 30,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Trading Down 3.5 %

ECL opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $142.76 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.