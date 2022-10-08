M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,233,000 after acquiring an additional 445,137 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB opened at $182.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.17. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.86.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

