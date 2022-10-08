OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,000 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 42.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the first quarter valued at about $10,634,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

THFF opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. First Financial had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THFF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.