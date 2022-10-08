OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,792,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TTE opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.11.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

